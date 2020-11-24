As of Wednesday, November 24th, the Canal Flats Village Office will only be open to the public on Thursdays.

The Village said limiting the hours is an attempt to limit the spread of COVID-19, protect ongoing municipal services and is based on recommendations from the Public Health Office.

Starting this week, the office will only be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and closed from noon to 1 p.m. on Thursdays.

Residents who require in-person service are asked to plan in advance, as masks are required and hand sanitizer will be available by the door along with other protocols visitors are asked to follow.

Staff will still be at the office while it is closed to answer phone calls and emails during regular working hours while it is closed to the public.

“The Village’s business and administration activity will continue. And we encourage all citizens to access the Village’s services remotely, if possible,” said Canal Flats.

Any inquiries can be called in at 250-349-5462 or emailed to village@canalflats.ca and the Village said its staff will get back to you as soon as possible.

Residents experiencing a water or sewer emergency are asked to call one of three numbers for immediate assistance: 250-421-0164, 250-919-2104, 250-421-1972.