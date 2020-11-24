Cranbrook City Council has adopted a Zoning Amendment Bylaw, permitting secondary suites in Cranbrook’s residential zones.

On Monday, City Council gave third reading and formally adopted the bylaw. The proposed zoning amendment was given first reading back in September, eventually leading to revisions by staff, a Public Hearing on Monday, and its eventual adoption later in the evening.

Cranbrook staff were given direction by City Council in October 2019 to begin preparation on policy to allow for secondary suites in single family homes. Further direction was given in December 2019 after new BC Building Code regulations took effect. City staff made necessary amendments to be consistent with the new regulations, eventually tabling the Zoning Amendment Bylaw this past September.

Some of the new regulations from the BC Building Code for secondary suites, included a new definition for clarity, the elimination of prescribed floor space and percentage size restrictions, and allowing secondary suites in a building that may contain more than one dwelling unit or occupancy. The City of Cranbrook said the regulations allow for secondary suites in single family dwellings, side-by-side duplexes, and side-by-side townhouse style buildings where a vertical fire separation separates the dwelling unit and suite from the remainder of the building.

The Zoning Amendment Bylaw was considered and recommended by the Advisory Planning Committee (APC) while the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure also indicated their support of the amendment.

“The enforcement of illegal suites has been on a complaint basis; in some cases resulting in the closure of the unit,” said the City of Cranbrook. “The enforcement of complaints will continue on a complaint basis but not be actively pursued. City staff will work with clients to try and get compliance for the suite to ensure the health and safety of tenants and owners.”

As a result of the bylaw’s approval, building permit applications for existing suites that don’t have a permit will be considered on an individual, case-by-case basis.

“Permit applications for new and existing secondary suites will be dealt with on a case-by-case basis as they come forward,” said the City, unless building staff are otherwise given direction by Cranbrook City Council.

The new amendment bylaw now provides Cranbrook with clear policy and direction on secondary suites, and if developers meet criteria, the secondary suites can be fully legalized.

MORE: Zoning Amendment Bylaw No. 4002, 2020 – Secondary Suites (City of Cranbrook)