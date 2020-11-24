Cst. Andrew Henneberry of the Columbia Valley RCMP is one of 38 officers in the Southeast District to earn the honour after his efforts to remove impaired drivers from local highways and roadways.

“We’re very fortunate to have Cst. Henneberry working in our detachment. He has a passion for traffic work and our communities are safer because of his commitment to road safety,” said Sgt. Darren Kakuno of the Columbia Valley RCMP. “Not only does Cst. Henneberry spend countless hours on our highways, he was also the driving force behind re-establishing our volunteer Speed Watch group and Citizens on Patrol.”

Alexa’s Team is in memory of Alexa Middelaer. While feeding a horse with her aunt in 2008, Alexa was killed by an impaired driver in Delta. She was four years old.

In her memory, Alexa’s Team was formed to honour the work by RCMP and municipal police across British Columbia for their work to remove impaired drivers from the road. Since 2008, nearly 103,000 impaired drivers have been taken off the roads by RCMP and police for alcohol or drug-related driving offences.

Cst. Henneberry stopped at least 12 impaired drivers in the last year, either through immediate roadside prohibitions, administrative driving prohibitions, drug recognition evaluations or Criminal Code investigations.