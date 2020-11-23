With the onset of winter in the East Kootenay, the City of Cranbrook will shift to 24-hour winter operations with a full fleet of equipment.

The City said its snow and ice program will keep the community’s roads as safe as possible for drivers and pedestrians during the winter months.

Drivers must also do their part, however, as Cranbrook is asking motorists to be more aware of winter driving conditions and cold weather vehicle maintenance.

Cranbrook said it is also important to give plenty of space to maintenance equipment by staying back from machines spreading salt or sand, and avoid passing equipment during plowing operations.

“All fleet equipment goes through a detailed mechanical inspection, and employees receive winter maintenance operations training annually, to ensure we are in the best position to keep the roads safe over the winter months,” said Mike Matejka, the City’s Manager of Infrastructure Planning and Delivery.

The City provides a tool called PlowCRANBROOK which allows residents to view where snow has been cleared in the past 24 hours up to the last seven days and includes details on where plows currently are.

Residents can also view information online regarding what happens during a major snow event and what levels of service are around road and sidewalk clearing, along with tips on winter driving and pedestrian safety.

