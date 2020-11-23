College of the Rockies Director, Donor and Alumni Engagement, Graham Knipfel (l) and CCFS Board member Jim Nichol (r) are excited to launch the Cranbrook Community Forest Trail Enhancement Project as part of the College’s second Giving Tuesday campaign. Giving Tuesday will take place on Tuesday, December 1. (Supplied by the College of the Rockies)

The College of the Rockies is gearing up to launch its second-annual Giving Tuesday campaign with a focus on enhancing trails in the Community Forest among other initiatives.

The campaign is set to launch on Tuesday, December 1st, the first Tuesday after Black Friday.

“As our student housing project is nearing completion, the College is committed to rejuvenating the surrounding multi-use trails on College land,” said Graham Knipfel, Director of Donor and Alumni Engagement. “In collaboration with the Cranbrook Community Forest Society (CCFS), Wildhorse Cycling Club and other relevant stakeholders, we are in the preliminary stages of conceptualizing new sections of trail, as well as enhancements to existing trails near our track and student housing buildings. Inclusivity and accessibility will be key principles of trail design.”

The College said donations are welcome from all community members, which will be eligible for a charitable tax receipt.

As well, the College will match donations up to $50,000 to give the campaign a boost.

“The Cranbrook Community Forest Society (CCFS) is thrilled the College of the Rockies is spearheading this trails improvement initiative,” said Jim Nicol, CCFS Board member. “As a gateway to the Community Forest, the trails at the College see both a high volume and wide range of users. This is an ideal location to improve existing trails and expand opportunities for the community. We look forward to seeing all the benefits this project can bring.”

According to the College, trail enhancement work will begin in the summer of 2021, with donations from the campaign determining the scope of the project. Phase One may include a flat, multi-use accessible trail, a mountain bike flow section with berms, and new signage, picnic tables and benches.

With only a few donations away from becoming a pertinent award, the Giving Tuesday campaign will also focus on Engineers Canada Indigenous Access to Engineering Bursary.

The Dean’s Equipment Fund for Environmental Science will also benefit from the campaign, which aims to provide specialized lab equipment and field tools for the College’s Environmental Science program.

