Interior Health confirmed Cranbrook’s St. Mary’s Catholic Independent School had exposure to COVID-19 last week. According to the health authority, the exposures were last Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, November 17th through 19th.

Interior Health said that although there was a COVID-19 exposure at the school, that doesn’t mean all students or staff were exposed to the virus.

“If you do not receive a phone call or letter from Interior Health, your child should continue to attend school,” said Interior Health. “When a case of COVID-19 is confirmed, IH public health will work quickly to determine close contacts, and will contact parents/guardians of students who are considered to be at risk.

MORE: COVID-19 School Exposures (Interior Health)

The health authority said that if a student or teacher receives a confirmed positive COVID-19 test result, Interior Health takes the following steps:

We begin the process of contact tracing to determine how the person was infected and who they were in close contact with

We identify and notify close contacts who may be at an increased risk, and advise them to self isolate and monitor for symptoms for 14 days

We work closely with the school and school district throughout the case and contact tracing process to maintain close communication with the school community

“IH public health determines close contacts of individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 using specific criteria, based on likelihood of transmission.”

This is the third exposure of COVID-19 in an East Kootenay school after reports of a possible exposure at the Kimberley Independent School on November 10th and a confirmed case at J.A. Laird Elementary School in Invermere back on September 14th and 15th.

Interior Health said if anyone develops COVID-19 symptoms, they must get tested and self-isolate.

MORE: COVID-19 Testing Information (Interior Health)

MORE: COVID-19 Self-Isolation (BCCDC)