An employee from a local Fernie grocery store has tested positive for COVID-19.

Loblaws confirmed the case on Friday, saying the team member from Kevin’s Your Independent Grocer “tested positive on a presumptive test” for the virus.

“The last day the team member worked was on November 10,” confirmed Loblaws.

As of the update from Loblaws, Interior Health has yet to declare any “public exposure” from the incident, meaning there is no immediate concern to the public.

