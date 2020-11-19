NewsSports Bucks and Centennials meet in BCHL exhibition action Thursday SHARE ON: Bradley Jones, staff November 19, 2020 (Supplied by Merritt Centennials and Cranbrook Bucks) The Cranbrook Bucks and Merritt Centennials clash for the first time Thursday in another pre-season matchup in the BCHL. The hometown Cranbrook Bucks are 3-4-1 so far this pre-season, splitting their previous weekends with the Prince George Spruce Kings and Trail Smoke Eaters. Penn State commit Dane Dowiak leads the Bucks this pre-season with 14 points (8 goals, 6 assists) while Yale commit Briggs Gammill has 10 points (4 goals, 6 assists) in the team’s 7 pre-season games. The Merritt Centennials roll into Cranbrook on a three-game losing streak as they are currently 1-5-0 in the BCHL pre-season. Merritt and Cranbrook take to the ice at Western Financial Place at 7:00 pm on Thursday, with the game being broadcast on BCHL TV (HockeyTV) with a subscription. Tags: BCHLCranbrook Bucks