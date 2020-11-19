News Fire on Elizabeth Lake trails extinguished SHARE ON: Ryley McCormack, staff November 19, 2020 Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services UTV and some members putting out a fire along Elizabeth Lake trails. (Supplied by Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services) Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services (CFES) extinguished a fire along the Elizabeth Lake trails which was causing concern to nearby residents. CFES said it used a UTV to reach the small fire which had burned deep into the ground. The smoke had been the cause of a number of 9-1-1 calls from concerned locals. “Little risk at this time of year, but peace of mind is valuable,” said CFES in a tweet. CF&ES staff accessed the Elizabeth Lake trails today with our UTV in order to fully extinguish a fire that had burned deep into the ground and was producing smoke and numerous calls to 911 from concerned residents. Little risk this time of year, but peace of mind is valuable. pic.twitter.com/mFLxAwaNYP — cranbrookfire (@cranbrookfire) November 19, 2020 Tags: Cranbrook