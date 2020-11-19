Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services UTV and some members putting out a fire along Elizabeth Lake trails. (Supplied by Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services)

Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services (CFES) extinguished a fire along the Elizabeth Lake trails which was causing concern to nearby residents.

CFES said it used a UTV to reach the small fire which had burned deep into the ground.

The smoke had been the cause of a number of 9-1-1 calls from concerned locals.

“Little risk at this time of year, but peace of mind is valuable,” said CFES in a tweet.