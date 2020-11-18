Presenting the cheque from Tim Horton's Cranbrook. From left to right: Liz Hoodicoff, Melanie Dodgson, Sandy Savarie, Matt Gareau, Scott Seitz, Brenna Baker. (Supplied by the East Kootenay Foundation for Health)

With another Tim Horton’s Smile Cookie Campaign in the books, the company has given over $213,000 for health care in Cranbrook.

The East Kootenay Foundation for Health (EKFH) said the cookies sold out in record time, and gives its thanks to everyone who purchased one.

Cranbrook resident Sandy Savarie was also thanked for her efforts in selling the cookies to local businesses.

The EKFH said the funds raised will be split between itself and the Cranbrook Health Care Auxiliary.