With the popularity of public swimming and skating in Sparwood, the District is requiring guests to register for these activities in advance.

Sparwood said the new rules will help deal with the high demand and limited space in its recreation facilities.

Each swimming and skating session will be opened for online registration 48 hours in advance.

Guests will also be asked to pay in advance and check-in at the front desk at arrival.

The District said that residents can also cancel if they are unable to attend, freeing up a spot for someone else, by calling the Leisure Centre office at 250-425-0552.

