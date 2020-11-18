Elk Valley RCMP has released details about a fatal collision last Sunday, November 8th on Highway 3.

A two-vehicle accident, RCMP said an SUV and semi-trailer were involved in the collision, leading to a full response from Elk Valley RCMP, the Sparwood Fire Department and the BC Ambulance Service.

Elk Valley RCMP said their investigation into the collision determined the SUV suddenly crossed the centre line of Highway 3 east of Sparwood and went right into the path of the oncoming semi-trailer.

Police said the driver of the SUV was the lone occupant. RCMP said the driver of the semi-trailer received minor injuries and was kept at the hospital overnight.

“The driver of the SUV succumbed to his injuries later at the Fernie Hospital,” confirmed RCMP.

Elk Valley RCMP said the driver of the sem-trailer was unable to avoid the collision.