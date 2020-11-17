Several piles of slash adjacent to the Cranbrook Community Forest along Baker Mountain Road are scheduled to be burned this week, if the conditions are right.

The City of Cranbrook said burns will be ignited on Wednesday, if the venting index is favorable.

Residents may see smoke in the area, but should not be alarmed, as the City said the ignitions are part of the fuel mitigation work happening around the community.

Contractors working with Cranbrook will be overseeing the operations and have notified the Fire Department prior to work beginning.