The Fernie Chamber of Commerce is encouraging residents to keep their money in the community with the announcement of the Shop Local Holiday Kickoff event.

The Chamber said the event will run all weekend, from November 27th to the 29th to help make sure everyone is able to maintain physical distancing and other safety protocols while giving shoppers a chance to visit local businesses.

As part of the event, the Chamber of Commerce has partnered with the Art Station, which will be hosting an Artisan Fair with four entry sessions on Friday at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Saturday at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Visitors to the fair can find a selection of hand-crafted items from Fernie artisans such as paintings, jewelry and pottery, among others.

According to the Chamber, U.S. research firm Civic Economics completed a study in 2019 to discover the impacts of shopping locally.

“The study found that for every $100 spent with a B.C. local business, $63 is re-circulated back into the local B.C. economy – compared to $14 for multinational companies. This means that local businesses re-circulate 4.6 times more revenue in the local economy. By shopping local, you are supporting the Fernie economy and the people within your community,” said Fernie Chamber of Commerce.

Participating businesses will allow shoppers to take advantage of extended hours, discounts, feature cocktails and food specials at various locations around Fernie.

A list of participating businesses can be found online.