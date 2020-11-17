Assistant Chief Brendan Morgan from Fernie Fire Rescue (L) accepting the donation of N95 masks from Teck's Safety & Loss Prevention Coordinator, Luc Coultry (R) at the Fernie Fire Hall. (Supplied by Ted Ruiter, Chief of Fernie Fire Rescue)

Over 150 N95 masks were provided by Teck to the City of Fernie.

The City of Fernie said the donation from the mining company supplies their workers with Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) they were otherwise unable to source at the time.

Fernie said Luc Coultry, Teck’s Safety and Loss Prevention Coordinator worked closely alongside Fernie Fire Rescue to make the donation a reality.

The PPE will be shared between Fernie Fire Rescue and City of Fernie Operations.

“The City of Fernie would like to recognize industry partners Teck Coal Limited for their generous donation of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) that we had previously been unable to source elsewhere,” said the municipality. “Many thanks to Teck for their valued contribution in support of the health and safety of our community.”