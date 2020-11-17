The blue dirtbike stolen from a property along Industrial Road 2 in Cranbrook Sunday night. (Supplied by Cranbrook RCMP)

Cranbrook RCMP is asking the public to keep an eye out for several vehicles stolen from a business on Industrial Road 2.

Police said the break and enter occurred overnight between Sunday and Monday.

In total, six vehicles were stolen, including an orange 1996 Ford F150, a 24 foot enclosed trailer, a black and green Arctic Cat snowmobile, a red and white Polaris snowmobile, a green Polaris Ranger 700 ATV and a blue dirt bike.

RCMP said the F150 and trailer were recovered on Monday afternoon.

Police believe an older two tonne Dodge Ram pickup truck is involved in the theft.

Residents who spot any of the stolen vehicles can contact Cranbrook RCMP at 250-489-3471 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).