Junior Chamber International (JCI) Kootenay has announced the cancellation of the 2020 Santa Claus Parade, scheduled for Friday, November 27th.

“It was a very hard decision to make given the great success of last year’s parade, and the fact that we have been organizing this parade for the past seven years,” said Derek Penson, 2020 President of JCI Kootenay. “We have to respect all the provincial orders in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We expect that Santa and his merry troupe of floats will be back downtown for the 2021 parade.”

The City of Cranbrook said there is still hope for a visit from Santa this holiday season, however.

Plans to safely host and escort Santa Claus on his annual tour through Cranbrook on Christmas Eve are still in the works.

“Cranbrook Fire & Emergency Services is working closely with Santa and his team at the North Pole to develop a plan to organize Santa’s tour, ensuring his visit is done safely and all the proper physical distancing and other protocols are met,” said Cranbrook.

More information will be made available over the coming weeks.