The BC Conservation Officer Service is investigating after the mule deer buck “Droptine” was “illegally harvested” Sunday afternoon in the community.

“Between 12 and 2 o’clock in the afternoon on St. Mary Lake Road between the Purcell Golf Course and Kimberley Riverside Campground there was a large mule deer buck, 5-by-5, that was on the north side of the road and it was shot by a poacher in the area,” said Reiker Krenz, with the BC Conservation Officer Service.

Krenz told MyEastKootenayNow.com that “Droptine” was well known throughout Kimberley. The large mule deer could be spotted within the community.

The deer was illegally killed in the area on Sunday, November 15th.

Krenz said they have some information about the incident but are looking to the public for any and all details they may be able to provide.

“We’re looking for any information regarding this, including vehicle descriptions if you’ve seen a person in the area walking with a rifle or somebody walking the hillside above that side of the road, and any information, definitely give us a call about that.”

Those that may have information are asked to contact the BC Conservation Officer Service RAPP (Report All Poachers and Polluters) line at 1-877-952-7277.