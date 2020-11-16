Columbia Valley residents may report minor crimes through an online tool now available in the area.

RCMP said crimes fitting certain criteria, especially if there were no suspects or witnesses were around and police presence is not needed, can be reported through the new service.

Columbia Valley citizens are able to reports the following crimes online:

Damage or mischief to property under $5,000.

Hit and run to an unoccupied vehicle or property.

Theft of property or from a vehicle under $5,000.

Stolen License plates or validation decals.

General driving behavior reports which are not currently in progress.

“This reporting tool will enhance our service delivery to residents of the Valley by making it more convenient to report less serious crimes, allowing police to focus on emergency calls for service and on-going investigations,” said Cpl. L-P. Gendron-Fafard with the Columbia Valley RMCP. “Reporting small property offenses matter to our detachment as they may be indicative

of a larger issue in our community.”

RCMP is asking residents to report files falling outside of the criteria such as damaged, lost or stolen property over $5,000 and incidents with suspects or witnesses over the phone or in person.

