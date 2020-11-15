My Community Now Lori Engler Firewood Fundraiser SHARE ON: Dennis Walker, staff November 14, 2020 Lloyd-Havens-Lori-Engler-Firewood-Fundraiser. ( Dennis Walker, MyEastKootenayNow.com) All funds raised are going to Lori Engler’s Fight for Life as she battles Stage IV pancreatic cancer. Many who worked with Lori in the lumber industry spent the last 2 Saturday’s cutting and selling firewood in the Canfor Workyard at 1000 Industrial Ave in Cranbrook. Impressive effort and response. Final totals will be on going. We will update on the radio.