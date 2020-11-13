Update:

Highway 95A is open to both lanes of traffic following the reported rollovers earlier in the afternoon.

Original Story:

Emergency crews are responding to two separate rollovers on Highway 95A between the McPhee Bridge and the Airport turnoff.

Both Cranbrook RCMP and Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services are at the scene of the incidents.

Emergency responders said traffic is reduced to single-lane alternating as motorists are being asked to avoid the area if possible.

“Traffic is heavily bottlenecked and is creating delays in that area.”

With recent snowfall late Thursday and early Friday, both Cranbrook RCMP and Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services said the roads are slippery and sloppy. All drivers are being asked to slow down and to drive to the current road conditions.