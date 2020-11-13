Final decisions on exactly what to do with the site remain up in the air, but initial discussions include a residential building to the north and mixed-use in the existing 44,400 square foot building.

The building and land 1100 Victoria Avenue North were both purchased by Kanas Corporation, known for “innovative solutions and a triple bottom line approach” to their operations.

Initial discussions would add a residential building to the north part of the land. The City of Cranbrook said accessible housing is one of Kanas’ strengths, and that purpose-built housing is a need for Cranbrook’s diverse population, as identified in the City’s recent Housing Needs Report.

“This fits very well within our housing strategy and will be a huge benefit to our overall economic development plan. We are very pleased to see this investment in Cranbrook,” said Mayor Lee Pratt. “The former Canadian Tire site has been given a new life. There are new jobs and new homes on the horizon because of this re-development.”

“We, too, are pleased with this investment,” said Robert Spika, Kanas President. “We are impressed with the opportunities to grow within the East Kootenay, and believe Cranbrook is a great place to begin that growth.”

Immediate next steps for Kanas will look to add a solar panel to the existing building to reduce the site’s future environmental footprint. The corporation said they are also looking to develop a Master Plan for the property with collaboration from local and regional stakeholders, before they then apply for OCP and zoning amendments to accommodate mixed-use of the property.

The old Canadian Tire building is 44,400 square feet. Kanas Corporation said the existing building could be used as a storage, assembly, and logistics hub, given its proximity to Highway 3, or it could become a craft brewery, commercial bakery, glass-blowing studio, or other creative workspaces.

Discussions about the building’s use will be carried out with stakeholders in the coming weeks and months.