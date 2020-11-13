The former Canadian Tire building in Cranbrook has been purchased by Kanas Corporation. (Supplied by Google Maps, Google Street View)

Final decisions on exactly what to do with the site remain up in the air, but initial discussions include a residential building to the north and mixed-use in the existing 44,400 square foot building.

The building and land 1100 Victoria Avenue North were both purchased by Kanas Corporation, known for “innovative solutions and a triple bottom line approach” to their operations.

Initial discussions would add a residential building to the north part of the land. The City of Cranbrook said accessible housing is one of Kanas’ strengths, and that purpose-built housing is a need for Cranbrook’s diverse population, as identified in the City’s recent Housing Needs Report.

“This fits very well within our housing strategy and will be a huge benefit to our overall economic development plan. We are very pleased to see this investment in Cranbrook,” said Mayor Lee Pratt. “The former Canadian Tire site has been given a new life. There are new jobs and new homes on the horizon because of this re-development.”

“We, too, are pleased with this investment,” said Robert Spika, Kanas President. “We are impressed with the opportunities to grow within the East Kootenay, and believe Cranbrook is a great place to begin that growth.”

Immediate next steps for Kanas will look to add a solar panel to the existing building to reduce the site’s future environmental footprint. The corporation said they are also looking to develop a Master Plan for the property with collaboration from local and regional stakeholders, before they then apply for OCP and zoning amendments to accommodate mixed-use of the property.

The old Canadian Tire building is 44,400 square feet. Kanas Corporation said the existing building could be used as a storage, assembly, and logistics hub, given its proximity to Highway 3, or it could become a craft brewery, commercial bakery, glass-blowing studio, or other creative workspaces.

Discussions about the building’s use will be carried out with stakeholders in the coming weeks and months.