The Kootenay International Junior Hockey League opens its regular season tonight, as the Dynamiters, Ghostriders, Rockies, and Thunder Cats all open the year with a home-and-home series.

Kimberley has been given the all-clear by the KIJHL and Interior Health after a single member of the team tested positive for COVID-19 two weeks ago. Following contact tracing and self-isolation, all team members that were asked to isolate have since emerged from quarantine to resume regular activities. There was only one positive test as a result of the incident.

“The Kimberley Dynamiters are happy to update that our protocols which went above the requirements from Interior Health were a success and that no new cases of COVID-19 arose among the organization,” said the team. “We appreciate all the support people gave us during the last 14 days.”

With the all-clear, the Kimberley Dynamiters and Fernie Ghostriders will go head-to-head in their home-and-home series. The Dynamiters host the Ghostriders at 7:30 pm at the Kimberley Civic Centre on Friday before battling at 7:30 pm on Saturday from Fernie Memorial Arena.

Meanwhile, the Creston Valley Thunder Cats venture into Invermere Friday to take on the Columbia Valley Rockies. Puck drop is set for 7:30 from Eddie Mountain Memorial Arena. Both teams will then pack up and travel to Creston on Saturday for their 7:30 pm matchup at Johnny Bucyk Arena.

The four teams make up Phase 1 of the KIJHL’s regional cohort groups before the Golden Rockets join the regional cohort in January and the Creston Valley Thunder Cats shift to play teams in the West Kootenay.

All KIJHL teams are on a shortened 30-game regular season schedule because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With no fans allowed in the stands, all games can be watched online through HockeyTV with a subscription.