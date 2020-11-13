The BCHL pre-season continues for the Cranbrook Bucks this weekend as they host the Prince George Spruce Kings at Western Financial Place.

Playing back-to-back games, the Spruce Kings are just the second opponent the Bucks will face since they joined the BC Hockey League. To-date the Bucks have exclusively battled the Trail Smoke Eaters with a set of exhibition games and their pre-season Kootenay Cup series.

Cranbrook and Prince George take to the ice at Western Financial Place at 7:00 pm on Friday, before meeting again on Saturday with a 4:00 pm matinee.

All BCHL games are being streamed on BCHL TV (HockeyTV) with a subscription.