The City of Cranbrook said a strong, natural gas-type odour is lingering downtown, but that there is no gas leak or danger to the public.

Cranbrook said an industrial business close to Highway 3 is doing regular maintenance work, which is causing the odour.

“This is not a natural gas leak,” confirmed the City of Cranbrook. “It’s smelly because there’s no wind to dissipate the odour.”

The Cranbrook Fire Department said they have received numerous 911 calls on Thursday about the odour.

“We have confirmed this activity is occurring in an industrial setting and unfortunately creates a smell similar to mercaptan but is completely safe,” said Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services.