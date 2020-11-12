A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Elk Valley, as Environment Canada is anticipating up to 30 centimetres of snow near Fernie, and 10 to 20 centimetres throughout the rest of the region.

Environment Canada said a Pacific frontal system is set to move across the B.C. Interior Thursday and Friday.

“Light snow from the system will start this afternoon over the Elk Valley region,” said the weather forecaster. “The snow is expected to intensify overnight and persist through Friday.”

The snow is set to taper off to a few flurries by Friday evening.

“Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve,” added Environment Canada. “Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.”

Environment Canada has also issued a Winter Storm Warning for Highway 3 from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass, as up to 40 centimetres of snow is expected Thursday through Friday.