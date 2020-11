On November 10, our cadets participated in a “socially distanced” event in honour of Veteran’s and Remembrance Day.

Evening activities included our Cadets colouring & writing special messages on Poppies (on old CD’s); and then placing on our “cenotaph”; giving Impromptu Speeches about Remembrance: watching a tribute video on Remembrance; and our Commanding Officer, Captain Palmer placing a wreath in honour.