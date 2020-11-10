The East Kootenay region saw six new COVID-19 cases between October 23rd and November 5th, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC).

Those numbers follow a large increase in Provincial numbers over the weekend.

Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.’s Provincial Health Officer said 998 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed from Saturday through to Monday. Henry said there are now 4,891 active COVID-19 cases in British Columbia as 133 people are in hospital, and 43 are in intensive care units.

“Currently, 9,179 people are under active public health monitoring as a result of identified exposure to known cases and 13,425 people who tested positive have recovered,” said Henry.

B.C.’s current recovery rate is 71.7%. That figure is low due to the nearly 5,000 active cases. Henry said there were five new COVID-19-related deaths over the weekend, for a total of 281 deaths. As a result, B.C.’s mortality rate is currently 1.5%.

Of the new 998 cases, 28 of those are in the Interior Health region. The localized data is released weekly. That’s why the East Kootenay has reported six COVID-19 cases from October 23rd to November 5th. As for the entire health region, the BCCDC said there are 133 active cases, with one case in hospital and intensive care. With three total deaths from COVID-19 in Interior Health, the mortality rate in the health authority is 0.3% as the region’s total case count stands at 898 as of Monday. Interior Health is approaching 100,000 total COVID-19 tests since the pandemic began. Confirmed cases compared to testing, shows that 0.9% of people who get tested in Interior Health, actually end up having the virus.

The majority of the new cases in Fraser Health (737) and Vancouver Coastal (210), combining for 94.8% of the 998 new COVID-19 cases in the province. There were also 12 new cases reported in the Island Health region and 11 in the Northern Health region.

“If you are in doubt about whether to travel or see someone, do not do it. If you can adjust your usual routine to see fewer people, then now is the time,” said Dr. Henry. “We ask every business in the province to revisit its COVID-19 safety plans to ensure you are doing all you can to protect your employees and customers.”

“We have seen the virus spread in people’s homes, in a number of workplaces and with indoor group physical activities. This is increasing the risk across the entire province and we need to do all we can to stop this – now,” added Henry. “This latest action in our COVID-19 response is about putting a short-term pause on non-essential activities and travel to ensure our essential activities – like school and work – can safely continue.”

New regional provincial health orders were put in place for Vancouver Coastal and Fraser Health as a result of their rising case numbers.