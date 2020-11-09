Elections BC has officially completed their final vote from the October 24th election, confirming Tom Shypitka and Doug Clovechok’s re-election in Kootenay East and Columbia River-Revelstoke.

Following the conclusion of the final count over the weekend, the NDP have 57 seats in the B.C. Legislature to form a majority government, while the Liberals have 28 and the Green Party has two. However, the Liberals lead the Greens in West Vancouver-Sea to Sky by just 41 votes, leading to a judicial recount.

The final voting results swung a couple of ridings as approximately 660,000 mail-in ballots were counted and verified by election officials.

Here’s the official final voting results from Elections BC for the local ridings in the East Kootenay, West Kootenay, and Kootenay Boundary.

Kootenay East

  • Tom Shypitka – BC Liberal Party
    • 9,897
    • 57.90%
  • Wayne Stetski – BC NDP
    • 5,499
    • 32.17%
  • Kerri Wall – BC Green Party
    • 1,697
    • 9.93%

Total Votes: 17,093

Tom Shypitka (Supplied by BC Liberals)

Columbia River-Revelstoke

  • Samson Boyer – BC Green Party
    • 1,904
    • 13.00%
  • Nicole Cherlet – BC NDP
    • 5,708
    • 38.97%
  • Doug Clovechok – BC Liberal Party
    • 7,034
    • 48.03%

Total Votes: 14,646

Doug Clovechok (Supplied by BC Liberals)

Nelson-Creston

  • Brittny Anderson – BC NDP
    • 7,296
    • 41.78%
  • Nicole Charlwood – BC Green Party
    • 5,611
    • 32.13%
  • Tanya Finley – BC Liberal Party
    • 4,171
    • 23.89%
  • Terry Tiessen – Libertarian
    • 384
    • 2.20%

Total Votes: 17,462

Kootenay West

  • Glen Byle – Conservative
    • 1,447
    • 8.18%
  • Katrine Conroy – BC NDP
    • 10,882
    • 61.15%
  • Andrew Duncan – BC Green Party
    • 3,040
    • 17.18%
  • Corbin Kelley – BC Liberal Party
    • 1,975
    • 11.16%
  • Fletcher Quince – Independent
    • 189
    • 1.07%
  • Ed Varney – Independent
    • 224
    • 1.27%

Total Votes: 17,697

Boundary Similkameen

  • Arlyn Greig – Wexit BC
    • 474
    • 2.25%
  • Roly Russell – BC NDP
    • 10,500
    • 49.85%
  • Darryl Seres – Conservative
    • 2,354
    • 11.18%
  • Petra Veintimilla – BC Liberal Party
    • 7,735
    • 36.72%

Total Votes: 21,063

 

