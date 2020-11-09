Elections BC has officially completed their final vote from the October 24th election, confirming Tom Shypitka and Doug Clovechok’s re-election in Kootenay East and Columbia River-Revelstoke.

Following the conclusion of the final count over the weekend, the NDP have 57 seats in the B.C. Legislature to form a majority government, while the Liberals have 28 and the Green Party has two. However, the Liberals lead the Greens in West Vancouver-Sea to Sky by just 41 votes, leading to a judicial recount.

The final voting results swung a couple of ridings as approximately 660,000 mail-in ballots were counted and verified by election officials.

Here’s the official final voting results from Elections BC for the local ridings in the East Kootenay, West Kootenay, and Kootenay Boundary.

Kootenay East

Tom Shypitka – BC Liberal Party 9,897 57.90%

Wayne Stetski – BC NDP 5,499 32.17%

Kerri Wall – BC Green Party 1,697 9.93%



Total Votes: 17,093

Columbia River-Revelstoke

Samson Boyer – BC Green Party 1,904 13.00%

Nicole Cherlet – BC NDP 5,708 38.97%

Doug Clovechok – BC Liberal Party 7,034 48.03%



Total Votes: 14,646

Nelson-Creston

Brittny Anderson – BC NDP 7,296 41.78%

Nicole Charlwood – BC Green Party 5,611 32.13%

Tanya Finley – BC Liberal Party 4,171 23.89%

Terry Tiessen – Libertarian 384 2.20%



Total Votes: 17,462

Kootenay West

Glen Byle – Conservative 1,447 8.18%

Katrine Conroy – BC NDP 10,882 61.15%

Andrew Duncan – BC Green Party 3,040 17.18%

Corbin Kelley – BC Liberal Party 1,975 11.16%

Fletcher Quince – Independent 189 1.07%

Ed Varney – Independent 224 1.27%



Total Votes: 17,697

Boundary Similkameen

Arlyn Greig – Wexit BC 474 2.25%

Roly Russell – BC NDP 10,500 49.85%

Darryl Seres – Conservative 2,354 11.18%

Petra Veintimilla – BC Liberal Party 7,735 36.72%



Total Votes: 21,063

