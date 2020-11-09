Highway 3 at the Sparwood weigh scale about 2 km from the Alberta border as of 9:45 pm on Sunday, November 8, 2020, looking southeast. (Supplied by Drive BC)

A reported “vehicle incident” has fully closed Highway 3 in both directions east of Sparwood.

Drive BC said the incident is between the Elkview Coal Mine and the Old Town Bridge in Sparwood.

As of 10:00 pm on Sunday, Drive BC said an assessment is in progress, although an estimated time of reopening is not yet available.

There are no further updates to provide at this time.