Colin Campbell’s legacy as a consummate community volunteer was recently celebrated with the installation of an AED at the Ground Floor Coworking Space. Top row: Cindy Oberle, Ground Floor Coworking Space; Pat Prefontaine, Fisher Peak #34 Masonic Lodge. Middle row: Carol Hatala, Community Foundation of the Kootenay Rockies. Front row: Bill Gibbon, Cranbrook Sunrise Rotary; Jane Campbell, Colin’s wife and best friend. (Supplied by the Community Foundation of the Kootenay Rockies)

Dedicated community volunteer, Colin J. Campbell and his contributions to Cranbrook have been commemorated with the installation of an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) at the Ground Floor Coworking Space.

Community Foundation of the Kootenay Rockies (CFKR) said the addition of the device was made possible through the support of organizations that were important to Campbell and value his work for the community. The organizations include Cranbrook Sunrise Rotary, Fisher Peak Masonic Lodge No. 34, CFKR, and the Ground Floor Coworking Space.

“From his birth on August 18, 1947 to his passing on February 19, 2019, Colin made volunteering a key part of his life, always with his wife and best friend, Jane, at his side,” said the CFKR.

When the Ground Floor Coworking Space opened, Campbell was its first member, moving his Guidance Planning Strategies office into the new space.

Campbell did much of his volunteer work with local service clubs. He was a Rotarian for 41 years, helped set up three clubs, was a president of two, and was a champion of women joining the Rotary Club.

“Colin was part of the leadership group that established Cranbrook Sunrise Rotary in 1997, becoming one of its charter members. During his time with Sunrise Rotary, one of Colin’s biggest projects was chairing the “Champions On Ice” event,” explained the CFKR.

Campbell was also a member of the Masonic Lodge for 35 years, where he served as Worshipful Master in Cranbrook and was a supporting member to his wife, Jane in the Eastern Star, serving as Worthy Patron for five years.

Throughout his life, Campbell also gave support to a number of other local organizations. The CFKR said he was a sponsor in its Community Calander, and secured several other sponsorships as well.

“Colin supported many programs of the Cranbrook Chamber of Commerce, the Downtown Business Association, and the Key City Theatre. Two of his largest community projects were chairing the Canada Cup of Curling in 2011 and co-chairing Cranbrook’s bid for Kraft Hockeyville,” said the CFKR.