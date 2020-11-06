A Cranbrook firefighter responding to the devastating blaze Tuesday, September 1, 2020 which fully destroyed the old Legion Hall and Cranbrook's May May Chinese Restaurant. (Supplied by Chad St. Pierre)

Discussions are ongoing with the affected property owners and representatives to complete demolition and begin cleaning up the sites of several recent commercial fires in Cranbrook.

Back on September 1st, Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services responded to a fire at the former Legion Hall, which fully destroyed the building and the neighbouring May May’s Chinese Restaurant. Then on October 17th, firefighters also responded to a blaze at the former Kootenay Springs Water building which caused significant internal damage.

“Bylaw Services has recognized that these sites can be hazardous, and due to their very visible locations, remain quite unwelcoming to our residents and visitors,” said the City of Cranbrook.

At this time, the City said they are in discussion with representatives of the former Legion building to complete demolition permits, with the hope that work will begin soon.

“Requirements to be compliant in meeting environmental standards in the removal of the debris is complicated, however, every effort is being taken to meet all expectations for the safe cleanup of the property,” said the City. “Cleanup is anticipated to be substantially complete by January.”

As for May May’s Chinese Restaurant, the City of Cranbrook said demolition is slated to begin “shortly” as the representatives for the property have plans to rebuild.

“Discussions are currently underway with representatives of the Kootenay Springs property,” added the City of Cranbrook.

Understanding the challenges associated with the removal of the structures, the City of Cranbrook said they are providing support to ensure the work is done effectively and efficiently.