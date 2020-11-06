Marysville, the Kimberley Golf Course, Kimberley Riverside Campground, the River Ridge Development and the Teck DWT Plant are all under the Water Quality Advisory.

Issued by the City of Kimberley early Friday afternoon, recent testing by the City revealed current water quality was “fair” due to increasing cloudiness or turbidity in the water.

The City of Kimberley and Interior Health are recommending that children, the elderly, those with weakened or compromised immune systems, or anyone else seeking additional protections find a safe alternative. That could include boiling water for a full minute before consumption, washing food, brushing teeth, and other uses, or using bottled water.

Owners of the public facilities must post the City of Kimberley’s Water Quality Advisory at all sinks and drinking fountains that are accessible to the public.

Those with additional questions about the water quality measures can contact the City of Kimberley at 250-427-9660.