The Cranbrook Bucks sign and logo on the exterior of Cranbrook's Western Financial Place. (Bradley Jones, MyEastKootenayNow.com staff)

Renovations are now complete at Western Financial Place, giving the Bucks the opportunity to host Games 4 and 5 of the pre-season Kootenay Cup against the Trail Smoke Eaters.

Western Financial Place underwent major renovations this summer and fall, including a new roof over the arena, a new ice chiller, a new video scoreboard, a fresh coat of paint, and new boards and glass. Now all complete, the facility is ready and open to welcome the Bucks and Smoke Eaters this weekend.

Unfortunately due to COVID-19, fans are not allowed in attendance, but the game can be streamed online with a subscription to HockeyTV.

Game 4 and 5 of the Kootenay Cup will hit the ice at Cranbrook’s Western Financial Place at 7:00 pm on Friday and Saturday.

View a video produced by the Cranbrook Bucks and the City of Cranbrook on the renovations at Western Financial Place below: