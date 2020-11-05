The Village New Year’s/Birthday Party celebrations and the fireworks display in Radium Hot Springs has been canceled for 2020, due to COVID-19 concerns.

After consideration of provincial guidelines, the Village says it would be difficult to accommodate less than 50 people.

People are still encouraged to use the sliding hill, rink and playground, as long as physical distancing is maintained.

The Fire Department’s annual Children’s Christmas Party has been canceled as well, but plans for the festive fire truck to make its way through the community on Christmas Eve are still on the table.

Radium is hopeful for the events to be back next year.