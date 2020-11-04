Some Cranbrook residents may see discoloured water coming from their taps on Wednesday, while crews work on maintaining the water system.

The City of Cranbrook said Public Works crews are on the site of a water main break that happened two weeks ago along Van Horne Street South.

Staff will be flushing water lines through fire hydrants for most of the day.

“Residents may notice some discoloured water over the course of the day. This is not a health concern. Please run your cold water tap until your water runs clear,” said Cranbrook.

Cobham Avenue South to Innis Avenue South between 3rd Avenue South and the end of Wattsville Road will be impacted by the mid-week maintenance.