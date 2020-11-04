Small fires in the New Lake area Wednesday, November 4, 2020 are planned ignitions said the City of Cranbrook. (Supplied by Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services)

Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services said planned ignitions are being completed in the area, with smoke potentially being visible throughout the community.

Receiving a large volume of calls from the public about small fires in the New Lake area Wednesday morning, firefighters went to investigate.

“Firefighters have attended the site and confirmed that these are planned ignitions and property representatives are on-site,” said the City of Cranbrook.

The planned ignitions are expected to cause localized smoke for the next couple of days.