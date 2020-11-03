News Cranbrook police seeking stolen truck SHARE ON: Ryley McCormack, staff November 3, 2020 The green F-150 pickup truck reported as stolen in Cranbrook. (Supplied by the Cranbrook RCMP) Cranbrook residents are asked to keep an eye out for a stolen pickup truck. Police said the green 1996 Ford F-150 was taken sometime overnight between Monday and Tuesday from the 800 Block of 6th Street North West. The vehicle was last seen with B.C. license plate P-D-9-4-3-7. If the vehicle is spotted, you can contact the Cranbrook RCMP at (250) 489-3471.