The green F-150 pickup truck reported as stolen in Cranbrook. (Supplied by the Cranbrook RCMP)

Cranbrook residents are asked to keep an eye out for a stolen pickup truck.

Police said the green 1996 Ford F-150 was taken sometime overnight between Monday and Tuesday from the 800 Block of 6th Street North West.

The vehicle was last seen with B.C. license plate P-D-9-4-3-7.

If the vehicle is spotted, you can contact the Cranbrook RCMP at (250) 489-3471.