Columbia Valley RCMP returned a stolen boat to its owner after it was sold to a Canal Flats resident.

Police received a report from the owner of the boat on Sunday, who said he saw it advertised on a local buy and swap site.

The owner reported the vehicle as stolen back in May of this year.

When officers showed up at the property in Canal Flats, the person who now had the boat said it was purchased from a person in Cranbrook.

Police said they confirmed that it was the correct boat before returning it to the rightful owner.

No charges are anticipated to be laid against the individual who had the boat, as RCMP believe they were unaware it was stolen.