Halloween night proved to be extra spooky for some children, as a bear was spotted in Fernie by trick-or-treaters.

The children were fortunate and knew what to do because WildSafeBC Elk Valley has been giving lessons at schools.

Kathy Murray, Elk Valley community coordinator has been leading the classes at Isabella Dicken Elementary School.

“I’ve been taking the kids outside of the school and doing a role play on what to do if you encounter a bear,” said Murray.

Murray said she had a run-in with one of the parents, who told her about the Halloween bear sighting.

“They encountered a bear and the kids were there with them, and the five-year-old basically told everyone to stop, stay calm and back away slowly. It was one of those examples that kids are great educators,” explained Murray.

This encounter shows that it’s never too early to teach children about bear safety, according to Murray.

As well, residents are reminded to promptly dispose of any pumpkins that may have been used for decoration for the holiday.

“Pumpkins are bear attractants. We came across fresh bear scat, with the kindergarteners, about 10 days ago that was loaded with pumpkin seeds,” said Murray. “We’re just reminding people to dispose of the pumpkins responsibly. In Fernie, that means just taking them to the transfer station.”