The 45th President of the United States, Donald Trump. (Supplied by Library of Congress, Unsplash)

The BCLC (British Columbia Lottery Corporation) said a total of $1.4-million has been wagered on a Trump win on Tuesday, making it the single-most popular betting event in PlayNow.com’s history.

“Nearly 3,000 bets totalling more than $1.4-million (or 68% of the wagers) have been placed on Trump heading into Super Tuesday,” said the BCLC. “If he wins, the potential combined payouts to all PlayNow.com players who wagered on Trump to win total more than $3.4-million.”

Trump’s current odds to win are 2.35 to Joe Biden’s odds at 1.58. The BCLC said those who wagered on Biden stand to win big as 1,484 bets totalled $622,000, making up 29% of the bets. The combined potential payout is a reported $1-million.

“To date, an estimated 12,000-plus bets totalling approximately $3-million have been placed on the U.S. Election in 2020,” confirmed the BCLC. “Other popular bets on the 2020 U.S. election include state betting, electoral college voting and popular vote betting.”

To compare 2020 to the 2016 U.S. Election, approximately 7,200 bets were made on PlayNow.com for a total of $737,000.

Back in 2014, the BCLC was the first jurisdiction in Canada to offer novelty betting on the U.S. Election through PlayNow.com.