Cranbrook RCMP seeking suspects that allegedly rammed police truck Bradley Jones, staff November 2, 2020 (Bradley Jones, MyEastKootenayNow.com staff) Cranbrook RCMP is currently dealing with an unfolding police incident in the area of Standard Hill Road. According to RCMP, they were patrolling for suspects that fled on foot after they allegedly collided with a police truck. Police said the suspects then crashed their vehicle in the area. RCMP are actively seeking the suspects and are asking the public to report any suspicious activity immediately. Cbk RCMP patrolling for suspects who fled on foot after colliding with a police truck and then crashing their vehicle in the Standard Hill Rd area. Please report any suspicious activity. — Cranbrook RCMP (@CranbrookRCMP) November 2, 2020 Tags: CranbrookRCMP