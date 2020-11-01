My Community Now Not Alone Campaign Launch SHARE ON: Dennis Walker, staff November 1, 2020 Calvin-Domin-right-with-Kootenay-East-MLA-Tom-Shypitka-Not-Alone-Campaign-Launch Calvin Domin from Sparwood with Elk Valley Youth by his side ran into Cranbrook Sunday Morning. As the day was breaking, they rolled into the East Kootenay Regional Hospital parking lot to be greeted by MLA Tom Shypitka, Cranbrook Mayor Lee Pratt, East Kootenay Foundation for Health Executive Director Brenna Baker, others with the Foundation, Ktunaxa Kinbasket Child & Family and Michelle, a mother who spoke of the importance of establishing a foundation here in Cranbrook to serve the East Kootenay. *Calvin talked to local media following the run.* https://www.myeastkootenaynow.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/Calvin-post-run-chat.mp3 ” Michelle ‘ https://www.myeastkootenaynow.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/Not-Alone-Michelle.mp3 Rebecca Ktunaxa Kinbasket Child & Family https://www.myeastkootenaynow.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/Not-Alone-Rebecca-White.mp3 Cranbrook Mayor Lee Pratt https://www.myeastkootenaynow.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/Not-Along-Mayor-Pratt.mp3 Kootenay East MLA Tom Shypitka https://www.myeastkootenaynow.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/Not-Alone-Shypitka.mp3 Terry Domin talking to us live on air just prior to Calvin and the group heading out of the last short leg of the journey. https://www.myeastkootenaynow.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/Terri-Domin.mp3