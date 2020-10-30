Fernie City Council has approved additional measures to support their progressive re-opening of several indoor facilities, as gyms will soon open to group bookings, while the Memorial Arena will start having extended hours as of next week.

Some of the measures given the stamp of approval by Council include temporary additional staffing and resources to clean and monitor the indoor facilities, which is all part of Fernie’s Indoor Recreation Facilities Re-Opening Safety Plan.

Starting Tuesday, November 3rd, Fernie Memorial Arena’s hours will be extended from 12:00 pm to 12:00 am. Then on Monday, November 16th, the arena hours will be further extended and set from 6:00 am to 12:00 am.

The City of Fernie said the gymnasiums at the Community Centre and Max Turyk will open their doors to user groups as of Monday, November 9th. Any groups are reminded to book their allotted time by emailing recreation@fernie.ca prior to 4:00 pm on November 3rd.

The following are reminders from the City of Fernie if members public are wishing to access indoor facilities in the community.

Enhanced protocols and sufficient distancing will remain in place. Progressively loosening in phases does not mean that we will be back to the way things were prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Preventative measures will still be in place. These measures will be posted at all sites as appropriate. The City’s reopening plans may not have historical times groups were previously used to and adjustments will be required. Not every amenity and service will be available right away. We still need to be cautious. Our enhanced protocols will mean that groups will have to adjust how they use the buildings, spaces, or services until we reach a new normal phase. Do your part. We cannot go backwards now; we have worked too hard. We commend everyone in the community for their hard work and sacrifices over the length of the pandemic. We ask that you please continue to follow all recommended preventative measures and adhere to any restrictions noted by the City as sites start to re-open. And please be supportive and courteous so we can continue to protect everyone in our community. City staff are being deliberate in planning for use of facilities to maintain the safety of the public and City employees. Although the timelines for expanding hours and programming may seem slow, staff are executing a plan restricted by staff and facility limitations. Follow Dr. Henry’s advice. Be calm, be kind, be safe.

MORE: Indoor Recreation Facilities Re-Opening Safety Plan (City of Fernie)

MORE: Parks, Facilities & Recreation Online (City of Fernie)