The City of Cranbrook has been put on Drug Alert by Interior Health as MDMA being sold in the City, isn’t MDMA, but actually fentanyl.

Interior Health describes the drug as a dark purple, black pebbly substance that is being sold on the street as MDMA. However, the health authority said the drug doesn’t contain any MDMA but is instead fentanyl, leading to potential overdoses.

The drug was tested at ANKORS East Kootenay, prompting the Drug Alert for the community. The Drug Alert will remain in effect until nest Thursday, November 5th.

As a precaution, Interior Health has offered the following information to reduce the risk of an overdose:

Get your drugs checked

Avoid using different drugs at the same time or using drugs and alcohol together

Don’t use alone or ask someone to check on you If you use while alone, consider using the Lifeguard app which can connect you with 911 emergency responders if you overdose Download at the App Store or Google Play

When using your substance start with a small amount, and then go slow

Use at an Overdose Prevention or Supervised Consumption Site, if one is near you

Know how to respond to an overdose Call 911, give rescue breaths and naloxone



Drug checking services are available for free at ANKORS East Kootenay in Cranbrook (209 –16th Ave North) and at East Kootenay Addiction Services (250-489-4344).

MORE: Drug Checking Services (Interior Health)

Naloxone kits to counteract overdoses are also available at ANKORS, East Kootenay Addiction Services, local pharmacies, Interior Health Public Health, and other locations. Training is also provided at all of the locations.

MORE: Harm Reduction Services and Locations (Toward the Heart)