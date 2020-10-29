Cranbrook Mayor Lee Pratt (left) given a poppy from Edith LeClair (right), president of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 24. (Supplied by the City of Cranbrook)

Cranbrook Mayor Lee Pratt was presented with a Rememberance day Poppy on Thursday morning.

The City of Cranbrook said Pratt was given the poppy by Edith LeClair, President of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 24.

Cranbrook said while there is no formal ceremony in Rotary Park this year, residents are asked to take a moment to pause at 11 a.m. and remember those who have lost their lives in combat and those in the military today.