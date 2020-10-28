The College of the Rockies said its winter semester will look similar to the fall’s, as most courses will still be offered online, with some learning in person when necessary.

The College said on-campus classes will include a blended approach with a mix of online and face-to-face lessons for courses that require hands-on learning. It added that all leaning on campus will be subject to enhanced health and safety protocols.

“Our focus remains on ensuring students get the education they need to prepare for their futures, while keeping their health and safety, along with that of our employees, as our priority,” said Paul Vogt, College of the Rockies President and CEO. “This means most students will complete their courses online, with some on-campus learning for programs like health, trades and science labs. Any on-campus classes will take part in small groups, with physical distancing and other public health guidelines in place.”

College services, including the library, campus store, enrolment services, some computer labs, and quiet study will be available to those with a student ID card. As well, the gym and weight room will be open for students, while academic advising and counseling will be delivered online.

Non-medical masks are recommended for those visiting the campus’ common areas and where physical distancing is not possible.

The College said 40% of its students took part in either face-to-face classes or blended learning in the fall, with similar outcomes expected for the next semester.

“The College offered its first online course in 1997 and since that time has offered hundreds of classes, and even full programs, online,” said Vogt. “Our faculty are well-prepared to meet the learning needs of our students. In fact, we’ve been getting some wonderful feedback from students this semester.”