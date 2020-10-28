These two Respiratory Therapists came to Cranbrook, Deb ( left ) from NWT, and Renae from Regina Saskatechewan. You can hear it in their voices they love what they do, from working with equipment and medical supplies to help treating patients. For example, RTs often test lung capacity by having patients breathe into an instrument that measures volume and flow of oxygen as they breathe. They guested on the 107.5 2day -FM breakfast show to talk about their trade and describe how they do their job. Thank You ladies.