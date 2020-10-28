The City of Fernie has hired Jeff McConnel as their Corporate Officer and Director of Corporate Administration.

Practicing law for over 25 years and bringing 20 years of municipal experience, McConnell was appointed to the new role. From Virden, Manitoba, McConnel was a former director on the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM) and the Association of Manitoba Municipalities.

“We were impressed with Jeff’s depth of knowledge and experience in local government, and with his obvious dedication to organizational and community development,” said Michael Boronowski, Chief Administrative Officer. “His action-oriented approach to collaboration and functional expertise in governance will be immediate assets to the organization.”

Recognized by the FCM for his contributions, McConnell was a recipient of the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal in 2012 for services to the community.

“I’m very excited to join the strong management team for the City of Fernie,” said McConnell. “I look forward to living in this beautiful place with its great quality of life, not just in recreation but with incredible commitment to heritage, arts, and culture.”

McConnell formally joins the City of Fernie in his new roles on November 23rd, 2020.