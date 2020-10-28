The ʔaq̓am community is heading to the polls Wednesday to elect their Chief and Councillors.

Voters within the St. Mary’s Indian Band can cast a ballot from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm on Wednesday in various ways. Residents can either vote in-person at the ʔaq̓am Administration Boardroom while polls are open or they can phone in their vote. Those wanting to vote over the phone can call 250-426-5717 ext. 3521.

“Whether they come in person or call over the phone, we just need individuals to have their status card number on hand and that’s all they need,” said Jodi Gravelle, Chief Administrative Officer.

Gravelle told MyEastKootenayNow.com that the count will take place right after polls close at 8:00 pm, with results being posted on their website and Facebook soon after.

“I think our overall goal is just to improve on voter turnout numbers, last election we had over 51% so, hoping that we can do better this year,” added Gravelle.

Anyone that may have received a mail-in ballot and sent it into ʔaq̓am is asked to call in as well to ensure their ballot was successfully received.

MORE: 2020 ʔaq̓am Election (ʔaq̓am)